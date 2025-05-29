Skip to Content
Tripper Goodman honored by Rotary Club for decades of community service

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A longtime El Pasoan is being honored for decades of community service.

Leonard "Tripper" Goodman III, received the distinguished service award from the Rotary Club of El Paso.

The award recognizes individuals who have significantly contributed to the betterment of the community.

Tripper is a financial advisor who also serves on several local boards, including the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation.

"Tripper exemplifies that commitment to service," Mark Matthys with the Rotary Club of El Paso said. "He has just been unwavering in his support for quality of life initiatives, working on the boards of many nonprofit organizations and really just being the face of the community when something needed to get done."

Goodman also received the same award 39 years ago.

