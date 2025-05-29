West Texas Heritage Center opens downtown

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Downtown El Paso has a new tourist hub, just in time for the weekend.

Preservation Texas opened the "West Texas Heritage Center" this morning.

The center says it will showcase exhibits highlighting El Paso's architectural landscape.

"Adobe buildings were mostly built by hand, by people who lived in those buildings, and so one of the best strategies for preservation of Adobe buildings is to teach people how to make those repairs," Evan Thompson, executive director of Preservation Texas, said.

Its current exhibit on display showcases architectural properties along the Historical Adobe Mission Trail.

The center will host hands-on workshops to educate the community on protecting significant buildings.