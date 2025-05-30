EPISD Board President, Leah Hanany, responds to TEA complaint

ABC-7 received a response from EPISD Board President, Leah Hanany, regarding the complaint filed against her to the Texas Education Agency.

"This complaint to the TEA is baseless, and it’s nothing more than a calculated distraction. I have no doubt I will be cleared. Anyone can file an anonymous complaint, and the TEA must review it—but that doesn’t give it credibility or substance.

My predecessor, Israel Irrobali, faced multiple TEA complaints, and the media largely turned a blind eye to even reporting it. His ousted board majority failed to prioritize student achievement, ignored glaring attendance issues costing the district millions, and oversaw an unpopular school closure process that didn’t even follow TEA guidelines. It’s no surprise that those who clung to power under his leadership are unsettled by the changes that need to be made in order to move our District forward.

The same faction that protected that status quo is now trying to distract us from the real work that needs to happen–improving academic standards for our students and supporting teachers. This district has failed too many students for too long and schools have underperformed year after year without real accountability. El Pasoans want a high-quality education for our children, and they overwhelmingly voted for that. I refuse to let distractions pull us away from the work our students and families deserve. The people spoke loudly on May 3rd—they demanded change, and we’re delivering it. We are accountable to the community, first and foremost..

I have no intention of moving to hire a former employer for either an interim or permanent role."