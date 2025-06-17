Funeral plans announced for El Pasoans killed while working as police officer in Arizona

APACHE JUNCTION, Arizona (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department is assisting with the funeral of Apache Junction Police Department Officer Gabriel Facio, who was shot and killed in the line of duty. Facio was an El Paso native and his funeral is scheduled to happen at Cielo Vista Church in El Paso on June 18, 2025.

Facio was injured during a traffic stop. He died six days later on June 8, 2025.

"Our department is honored to assist with his funeral services in his hometown of El Paso, where his journey began," a spokesperson for the El Paso Police Department stated today. "Officer Facio is survived by his wife, daughter, son, grandchild, parents, and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement."

Facio was a police officer with the Apache Junction Police Department bike unit. He was on the force for nearly four years.

His funeral service will happen Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at 11 AM at Cielo Vista Church, located at 3585 Lee Trevino in East El Paso. His interment with honors will follow at Restlawn Cemetery.