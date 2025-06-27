Skip to Content
El Paso Fire Department Lieutenant Neal Douglas dies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Fire Department is mourning the death of Lieutenant Neal Douglas.

"Lieutenant Douglas served the El Paso Fire Department and our community for over 20 years with great pride and professionalism," the department explained. "His presence, leadership, and dedication left a lasting impact on those who worked alongside him, and his loss is felt deeply by us all."

A department spokesperson announced the news of Douglas' passing on Facebook today.

Services will be held in Cloudcroft, New Mexico on Monday, July 7, 2025 at 10 AM. The department plans to share more details as they become available.

