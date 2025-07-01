El Paso veteran who was honored with emotional parade dies of breast cancer

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso veteran who was honored with a drive-by parade this Spring as she battled terminal breast cancer has died. Erica Vanessa Ruiz, a retired Army drill sergeant, had been in hospice care after a long battle with triple-negative breast cancer.

The parade came about when Ruiz's family asked El Pasoans to help lift her spirits. An ABC-7 crew was there as Ruiz smiled, laughed, and at times, was brought to tears by the parade. Near the end of the parade, the crowd gathered in prayer. In an emotional moment, Ruiz said, “I want to scream,” and her supporters encouraged her to do so—and she did.

Ruiz's visitation is happening Tuesday, July 8, 2025 from 3 PM to Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at 5 AM at Funeraria del Angel Restlawn Funeral Home, located at 8817 Dyer.