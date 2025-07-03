El Paso International Airport expects to see 48,000 travelers this 4th of July holiday period

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso International Airport is getting ready for approximately 48,000 people to travel this Fourth of July weekend. That is how many travelers the airport projects it will see from July 1 to July 7.

The airport just rolled out its TSA PreCheck enhanced travel perks for military families.

"To help ensure a smooth travel experience, ELP encourages passengers to check with their airlines for the latest flight information and urges those picking up travelers to use the Cell Phone Waiting Lot to avoid congestion at the terminal."