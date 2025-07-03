Firework safety: how to stay safe on the holiday weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The 4th of July is one of the most festive holidays in the country, and El Paso officials say safety is one of the biggest priorities during the celebrations.

In El Paso, there are rules for where you can and can't fire off fireworks. In city limits, it's prohibited. Once you go into county territory, it's fair game. Once you're out there, you have to be safe in every way.

Fires are one of the unintended consequences of fireworks.

"The common belief is that things that go up in the air are what causes fires. The truth is, smaller items like sparklers are more likely to cause fires than the bigger stuff that goes up in the air."

Chris Hall and Leneah Bryan have a firework stand in Canutillo and they gave ABC-7 tips on how to stay safe both with fires and to avoid injury.

"Everything has a label, and it tells you what to do... once a firework is done performing, make sure that you wait before approaching it. Don't life it, don't look at it because there might be something that didn't light."

They recommended to have water on hand at all times, and even have a small fire extinguisher that you can purchase at Walmart or Home Depot, just in case of any emergencies.