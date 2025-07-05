Extreme temperatures can be harder on animals

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- With the triple digit temperatures returning to the Sun City, the high temperatures can be extremely hard on pets.

Julieanne Newbold, the Public affairs Coordinator for El Paso Animal services, says older pets, puppies and those with excess fur are more susceptible over heat in hot weather. She recommends bringing them indoors when the weather is too hot. Newbold also says everyone should follow the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, which is law here in Texas.

"Make sure that your pets always have access to shade, proper shelter, drinkable fresh water and that they're not using any sort of chain restraints either when they're outdoors." Newbold said.

Pets body temperature can reach 109 degrees on hot days. Signs of over heating include heavy panting difficulty breathing and excessive thirst.

El Paso Animal Services says if you suspect your pet has overheated, call your veterinarian immediately and move your pet to a cooler area, place a cool, damp towel on their back, and allow them to drink small amounts of water. Avoid sudden cooling such as an ice bath.

If you see an animal in distress, call 311.