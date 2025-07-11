El Pasoan offers help for horses displaced by Ruidoso flooding

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The floods in Ruidoso have displaced nearly a dozen horses, including some belonging to the Ruidoso Downs Racetrack.

An El Paso man is doing his best to help out those who are affected.

Joe Uranga recently purchased property that came with a handful of stables and open area. He's offering to house horses until their owners can get back on their feet, free of charge.

"It is a horse community. I would appreciate it if somebody came out and helped us in our time of need. So I decided to reach out."

Uranga said he has space for about 30 horses, with a walker and a ranch in the back for exercise and to help with anxiety.

"I just saw the need. I feel for them."

Uranga operates a tow truck company during the week, and said he originally wanted to go up and use his truck to help the clean up, but he couldn't afford it. He decided to help with this instead.

"It'd be a waste not to make it available to those who need... I'm pretty sure people from New Mexico would come down and help us if we were to need the help."

If you would like to contact Uranga to house your horses from Ruidoso, or if you want to donate hay bales for any horses, you can call or text him directly at 915-255-5633.