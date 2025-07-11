How quickly can items melt inside of a car

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- In the month of July, the average high temperatures are around 100 degrees herein the Borderland. According to the the National wether service, when heat enters a closed vehicle, actual temperatures inside the vehicle can reach 120°F in minutes and approach 150°F in as little as an hour.

Carlos Ornelas, the Captain of the El Paso Fire Marshal's office says heat stroke occurs when the body temperature reaches 140 degrees. He says children and pets are more susceptible because, they can regulate their body temperature.

