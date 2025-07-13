Skip to Content
El Paso

Barnett Harley-Davidson, Vitalant host blood drive

Barnett Harley-Davidson
today at 5:15 AM
Published 7:30 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- More than 200 people came out to donate blood Saturday during the Barnett Harley-Davidson blood drive in partnership with Vitalant.

"We ended the day with 223 donations, which is simply fantastic. Thank you so much El Paso and Las Cruces," Barnett Harley-Davidson owner Mark Barnett said in a Facebook post. "For the drive, that puts us at 553 units total, both cities, all days. I'd really like to end up at around 750 to 800 units total, so if you know anyone who hasn't donated yet, please give them a call and remind them the drive continues at both locations tomorrow."

You can visit Barnett Harley-Davidson at 8272 Gateway Blvd E. in El Paso from 9 am to 5 pm and Crossroads Community Church at 2600 Lakeside Dr in Las Cruces from 9 am to 2 pm today to donate blood.

For more information and updates throughout the day, visit Barnett Harley-Davidson's Facebook page.

El Paso

Paul Schulz

