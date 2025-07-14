BD ChloraPrep Skin Preparation Celebrates 25 years

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) celebrated a vital medical product manufactured in El Paso. ChloraPrep cleans the skin in preparation for numerous procedures, from routine blood draws to life-saving surgeries.

BD said ChloraPrep is used in 38 countries around the globe. Armando Rosales, BD El Paso's Director of Manufacturing, told ABC-7 that the company projects the product is used 18 times per second.

While today's celebration honored ChloraPrep, BD gave back to the community by gifting a $30,000 grant to the El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation.

BD said the grant will support the Compassionate Care Program at the hospital, enabling "children to return home with the support they need."

"We're the only children's hospital within a 350-mile radius," said Jose Luis Salas, El Paso Children's Hospital Director of Infection Prevention and Control. "So it creates a really great impact that we can make a difference within the children."

Salas said more than 585 million patients around the world have used ChloraPrep.

"Every time we get to see that product, you turn it around. It says 'Made in El Paso, Texas,'" he said.