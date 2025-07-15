Former El Paso Rep. Joe Molinar arrested after incident in Quik Wok parking lot

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department just released new information on the alleged incident in the Quik Wok parking lot involving former City Representative Joe Molinar last month.

Special Traffic Investigators say Molinar reversed into a parked car. Investigators say that surveillance video shows that Molinar drove away from the collision. Officials charged Molinar with Duty On Striking Unattended Vehicle and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $5,000 bond. He has since bonded out. El Paso Police officials released the booking photo below.

ABC-7 spoke to Molinar a few days after the alleged incident. He told ABC-7 that he regrets leaving the scene and that he is willing to make restitution to the owner of the vehicle.

ORIGINAL STORY (July 2, 2025): When contacted by phone, former El Paso City Representative Joe Molinar admitted that he was the driver who hit a van in a parking lot and left.

The security cameras of the restaurant Quik Wok captured video of the hit-and-run. It began to circulate on social media. El Pasoans commented on the video that Molinar was the man behind the wheel of the dark blue Ford F-150 pickup truck.

"Yes, it is Joe Molinar. I regret leaving the scene, and I'm willing to make restitution to the owner of the vehicle,” Molinar told ABC-7.

Molinar can be seen on security camera video backing into a gray minivan, getting out of the truck, looking at the damage, then looking around the area, getting back in his truck and driving away.

Three people later came out of the restaurant and examined the minivan.

Sebastian Banda, Quik Wok’s assistant manager, said a woman came back into the restaurant and asked him to check the security cameras.

“There was a lot of damage, and I felt very bad, so I went behind the cameras and I was able to get the footage,” Banda told ABC-7.

Banda says Molinar returned to the restaurant on Monday around 1 p.m. to leave his contact information for the owner of the minivan.

ABC-7 contacted the owner of the minivan for comment on the situation, but she has not yet responded.

Molinar was elected El Paso’s City Representative for District 4 in 2020 and ran for reelection in 2024, but was defeated by Cynthia Boyar Trejo.

Molinar is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a retired El Paso Police Department Lieutenant.

ABC-7 also reached out to the El Paso Police Department, who gave us the case number for the police report. We then filed an open records request, but have not yet received any information.