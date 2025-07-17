El Paso OBGYN’s license temporarily suspended after fetal death

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Disciplinary Panel of the Texas Medical Board has temporarily suspended Dr. Yolanda Lagunas' Texas Physician License. Lagunas is a Obstetrician-gynecologist (OBGYN) working in El Paso.

According to documents obtained by ABC-7, the panel issued the Order of Temporary Suspension on July 2, 2025. The order will remain in place until the panel holds a hearing on the matter.

The documents state that Lagunas failed "to meet the standard of care during the delivery of a fetus which resulted in the fetus death from hypoxic respiratory failure." According to the documents, a fetal heart rate monitoring system alerted Lagunas to the fetus' distress. She reportedly continued to attempt a vaginal delivery for twelve hours, then performed a "necessary C-Section." By then, however, the fetus could not be saved, investigators say. The documents did not identify the mother.

Lagunas is also accused of keeping two sets of medical records, which is a violation, according to the panel.

The documents state that officials recommended that Lagunas undergo an evaluation because these violations bore similarities to a previous alleged violation.