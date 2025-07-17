Skip to Content
FBI to conduct training exercise at El Paso Convention Center Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The FBI El Paso Field Office will conduct at training exercise Friday, July 18 from 8 AM to 3 PM at the El Paso Convention Center downtown.

"This exercise is not being conducted in response to any ongoing world events, nor is there a known danger to the public related to this exercise; however, the public can expect to see federal, state and local law enforcement vehicles and tactically trained personnel in the area during this exercise," an FBI El Paso spokesperson explained. "Do not be alarmed by this training, nor the presence of additional personnel."

The FBI says that this training is not open to the public.

"This exercise will not pose risks to area residents, nor should it disrupt commuters in any fashion," the spokesperson explained. "This training is solely for Crisis Negotiations Certification training and is not an Active Shooter simulation."

