Murder trial starts against man accused of murdering his estranged wife

Linwood James Smith, accused of murdering his estranged wife.
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The murder trial against Linwood James Smith started in an El Paso court Monday. The 34th District Court confirmed to ABC-7 that the trial is continuing today.

Police arrested Smith in 2020. Investigators say Smith killed his estranged wife, Kerica Robinson, 21, then stuffed her body into an apartment storage unit on Zaragoza Road.

Robinson had been reported missing by a friend the day before officers found her body. Police told ABC-7 at the time that investigators had found evidence that Smith killed Robinson.

Emma Hoggard

