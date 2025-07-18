Child Crisis Center of El Paso celebrates 45 years

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Child Crisis Center of El Paso is celebrating 45 years of protecting children and supporting families in crisis.

A celebration was held today to honor the community, staff, and partners who’ve helped the organization grow.

The event featured a guided tour of the facility, and a behind-the-scenes look at the services and impact of the Child Crisis Center over the past four and a half decades.

We spoke to one person who says the center was there for her when she needed them.

"I had a medical emergency, they took care of everything."

The Child Crisis Center is an emergency shelter for children ages newborn to 13.

The center provides 31 beds to care for children who are abuse or neglected, or are suffering a family crisis.