City reveals new information about Sun Metro facility explosion

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is revealing new information about the explosion at the Sun Metro facility that killed two employees this February.

ABC-7 asked the city about the status of the debris cleanup, the investigation, and when the public can expect more details to be released. City spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta released the following statement in response:

"The El Paso Fire Department completed its investigation into the incident on May 13, 2025. At that point, the site was turned back over to Sun Metro. While the Fire Department’s portion of the investigation concluded in mid-May, additional reviews by City staff and other involved parties continued during that time. Phase 1 of debris removal began on April 14, 2025, on the south side of the facility and was paused in May to allow Fire Department and third-party investigations to be completed. In the meantime, staff finalized the plan for Phase 2 (the north side of the facility) on June 24, 2025. This phase required additional structural shoring, which was completed on July 10, 2025. The temporary scaffolding that was installed immediately after the incident to stabilize the structure is currently being removed. That process is expected to be completed later this month. Full debris removal is scheduled to resume at the end of July and is projected to be completed in August, barring any unforeseen delays. To date, no lawsuits have been filed against the City in connection with this incident."

ABC-7 has also filed an open records request with the City of El Paso to obtain any reports connected to the investigation.