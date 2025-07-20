Skip to Content
El Paso

El Paso County Sheriff’s office offers amnesty period for those with active criminal warrants

KVIA
By ,
Updated
today at 4:04 AM
Published 4:14 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is offering an amnesty period for individuals who have active criminal warrants.

You can resolve an active criminal warrant with the county courts for tomorrow through Friday.

Individuals taking advantage of the amnesty period can avoid being taken into custody by scheduling a fast track booking appointment.

For scheduling a fast track booking appointment, individuals can call (915) 273-5143 or (915) 273-3762.

The Sheriff's Office and its partner law enforcement agencies will be conducting a warrant round-up to locate and arrest individuals with outstanding criminal warrants for the following week, July 28 to August 1st.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso
abc-7
el paso
kvia

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

ABC News

Author Profile Photo

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content