El Paso County Sheriff’s office offers amnesty period for those with active criminal warrants

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is offering an amnesty period for individuals who have active criminal warrants.

You can resolve an active criminal warrant with the county courts for tomorrow through Friday.

Individuals taking advantage of the amnesty period can avoid being taken into custody by scheduling a fast track booking appointment.

For scheduling a fast track booking appointment, individuals can call (915) 273-5143 or (915) 273-3762.

The Sheriff's Office and its partner law enforcement agencies will be conducting a warrant round-up to locate and arrest individuals with outstanding criminal warrants for the following week, July 28 to August 1st.