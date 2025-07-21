City of El Paso’s Chief Internal Auditor Edmundo Calderon retires after 20 years

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council has accepted Chief Internal Auditor Edmundo Calderon's retirement, effective August 1, 2025.

Calderon has made headlines several times in the past few years. In December 2023, Calderon filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming it and some of its former and current staff members harassed and intimidated him following a gasoline card audit done by his office. At the time, Calderon was looking into gasoline card use by some City Council representatives. Calderon's lawsuit was settled in September 2024. Also, last month, ABC-7 reported that City Council reviewed Calderon, City Manager Dionne Mack, and City Attorney Karla Nieman in closed-door meetings.

A city spokesperson explained that Calderon submitted his retirement notice on Friday, just after marking his 20th year with the City of El Paso. His last day will be August 1, but he will use his accrued vacation time through October 10.

Next, City Council will name an Interim Chief Internal Auditor at an upcoming meeting. Then representatives will start "considering next steps for the permanent position," the city spokesperson explained.

"As with other key leadership roles, Council will pursue a transparent and deliberate process to identify a permanent replacement and ensure continued integrity in the Internal Audit function," the city explained.

“It has truly been my pleasure to serve the City Council, City Management, and most importantly, the taxpayers of the City of El Paso for the last 20 years,” Calderon said. “As I look forward to opening the next chapter of my life, I am grateful to have spent a career committed to public service.”

Several city leaders spoke out in appreciation of Calderon and his service to the city.

“Mr. Calderon has been instrumental in promoting transparency, accountability, and strong internal controls across the organization,” said Mayor Renard Johnson. “His two decades of service reflect a deep dedication to the residents of El Paso, and we thank him for his professionalism and integrity.”

“Mr. Calderon brought structure, consistency, and high standards to the City’s audit processes,” said Rep. Josh Acevedo. “His commitment to oversight and good governance helped reinforce public trust and strengthened our internal systems.”