El Paso City Council votes to suspend Texas Gas Service rate increase

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council unanimously voted to suspend Texas Gas Service's proposed $41.1 million rate increase for 90 days. A city spokesperson explains that the suspension is intended "to protect residents from an immediate financial impact and allow the City to thoroughly evaluate the request."

The service filed the proposed increase on June 30, 2025. The typical residential customer would see an average monthly increase of $10.38 if the increase is approved.

“The City is taking immediate steps to ensure that ratepayers are not burdened by unjustified utility hikes,” said City Attorney Karla Nieman. “This action allows us to dig into the data and make certain that any changes are fair, necessary, and in the best interest of El Paso residents.”

The City is planning to take a close look at how much profit Texas Gas Service is seeking and consider whether the change is fair to El Pasoans. The city spokesperson says that El Paso has the authority to act on behalf of ratepayers during gas utility rate proceedings under state law and the city charter.

City Council is expected to make a ruling on the case before November 17, 2025. Then city officials will participate in Texas Railroad Commission proceedings. The commission has the ultimate jurisdiction over this case, city officials say.