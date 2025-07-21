Lightning blamed as main cause of power outages affecting Borderland residents

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --Power outages caused by last night's storm continued to impact residents in the Borderland even up to this morning, with some expressing frustration over the situation.

While many reported their lights remained on, others experienced flickering lights throughout the night.

Vice President of El Paso Electric Omar Gallegos stated that the recent outages weren't merely due to rain or strong winds but primarily caused by lightning.

He explained that while equipment typically can handle lightning strikes, some instances produce such intense energy that it damages the electrical systems.

At the peak of the storm, approximately 6,500 customers lost power, but El Paso Electric says they have been actively monitoring the situation.

They say they have deployed emergency personnel around the clock to address the outages.

Despite power restoration, one Walgreens in West El Paso remains closed due to the power outages impacting their system.

This has left customers unable to access essential medications.