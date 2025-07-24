Skip to Content
El Paso

Jury convicts man of murdering his wife, hiding her body in storage unit

Linwood James Smith, accused of murdering his estranged wife.
EPPD
Linwood James Smith, accused of murdering his estranged wife.
By
Updated
today at 10:26 AM
Published 10:14 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso jury has convicted Linwood Smith, 26, of murdering his wife, Kerica Robinson, in 2020. Now the jury is hearing testimony and evidence ahead of deciding Smith's sentence.

"In Texas, the range of sentencing for murder – a first-degree felony – is 5-99 years, or life, in a
state prison facility," a spokesperson for the El Paso District Attorney's Office explained.

Police investigators say that Smith killed Robinson then put her body into an apartment storage unit on Zaragoza Road. A friend had reported Robinson missing the day before. Officers arrested Smith and charged him with Robinson's murder shortly after they discovered her body.

ORIGINAL STORY (July 17, 2025): The murder trial against Linwood James Smith started in an El Paso court Monday. The 34th District Court confirmed to ABC-7 that the trial is continuing today.

Police arrested Smith in 2020. Investigators say Smith killed his estranged wife, Kerica Robinson, 21, then stuffed her body into an apartment storage unit on Zaragoza Road.

Robinson had been reported missing by a friend the day before officers found her body. Police told ABC-7 at the time that investigators had found evidence that Smith killed Robinson.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content