Jury convicts man of murdering his wife, hiding her body in storage unit

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso jury has convicted Linwood Smith, 26, of murdering his wife, Kerica Robinson, in 2020. Now the jury is hearing testimony and evidence ahead of deciding Smith's sentence.

"In Texas, the range of sentencing for murder – a first-degree felony – is 5-99 years, or life, in a

state prison facility," a spokesperson for the El Paso District Attorney's Office explained.

Police investigators say that Smith killed Robinson then put her body into an apartment storage unit on Zaragoza Road. A friend had reported Robinson missing the day before. Officers arrested Smith and charged him with Robinson's murder shortly after they discovered her body.

