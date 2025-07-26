Operation H.O.P.E host 30th annual backpack giveaway

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Many children will head back to school on Monday and thanks to Operation H.O.P.E and other local organizations they will be going back in style.

"H.O.P.E stands for helping other people endure, and that's exactly what we're here to do, partner with local organizations to serve El Paso and make sure these kids go back to school with the supplies that they need." said Rubi Gomez, Co-Founder of Operation H.O.P.E and daughter of the late Angel Gomez.

More than 500 backpacks were passed out to kids from underserved communities. They also got school supplies, beach towels, clothes, shoes and games. One parent says this helps relieve some of the financial burden of back to school.

The late Angel Gomez was known for helping anyone in need and daughter Rubi said this tradition helps keep his legacy alive. "Our goal is to continue to give hope to our community during this difficult time." said Rubi Gomez