El Paso

Reptilia: Celebration of snakes at El Paso Zoo

By
today at 4:17 AM
Published 4:28 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso zoo is inviting the community to celebrate the world of snakes at Reptilia: Celebration of Snakes today from 10 AM to 3 PM at the Kalahari Research Station, Event Pavilion and the Discovery classroom.

You can see live snakes on display from the EL Paso Zoo and private collectors, and even a special demonstration from Wild Encounters at the Wildlife Amphitheater.

This event aims to showcase the valuable contribution snakes make to the ecosystem and to teach the community how you can protect them.

Snakes play an important role in our ecosystem as apex predators by helping keep rodents in check that impact agriculture. Snakes also help to lower the risk of disease that is spread by rodents to people.

Admission costs under $15 for children and adults, with Seniors qualifying for a discount admission price.

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

