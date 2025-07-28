Socorro ISD celebrates STEM program recognition

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — The Socorro Independent School District is kicking off the school year with national recognition of their STEM program.

As ABC-7 reported, the district was awarded the National Certificate for STEM Excellence, and was one of three schools in the country to receive it. Today, a special ceremony established Socorro as the first district in West Texas to earn the award.

The district’s interim superintendent says the programs help shape students’ careers from an early age.

“The earlier we can get them exposed to this type of, teaching and learning, the better off they’re going to be in the future, and they’ll be more marketable once they graduate from high school and college,” Interim Superintendent James Vasquez.

Vasquez also says the district has 97 teachers certified to teach STEM.