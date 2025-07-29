Skip to Content
Former El Paso Area Teachers Federal Credit Union CEO Claudia B. Green dies

Raiz Federal Credit Union
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Former El Paso Area Teachers Federal Credit Union CEO Claudia B. Green has died. The union was renamed to Raiz Federal Credit Union in 2022.

Green started with the credit union in 1979 and was named CEO in 1993. She was the first African American Credit Union CEO in El Paso, according to Raiz officials.

"She led with strength, grace, and vision until her retirement in 2014," the union posted on social media. "She was a mentor, a leader, and a spiritual woman who deeply loved her family and community. Her legacy lives on in the lives she touched, and she will be dearly missed by all who had the honor of working with her."

Find information on Green's visitation here.

Claudia B. Green was 75.

