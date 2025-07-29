Paso del Norte Health Foundation celebrates 30 Years of Service, Focuses on Diabetes Awareness in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dr. Michael Kelly, Vice President of Programs at the Paso Del Norte Health Foundation, joined ABC-7 at 4 to discuss the significance of the milestone and the organization’s efforts to improve public health, particularly in the fight against diabetes.

“El Paso has one of the highest diabetes rates in the country,” Kelly said. “Roughly 15% of adults in our area are living with diabetes. That’s higher than the state average of 13%—and it doesn’t even account for those who are undiagnosed.”

Dr. Kelly emphasized the importance of early detection.

“Diabetes can lead to serious complications, from kidney disease to amputations. But if caught early, it can be managed effectively. That’s why getting screened is critical," he said.

One of the easiest ways for residents to assess their risk is by visiting DiabetesNowWhat.org, where a free risk test is available.

In-person testing is available at the El Paso Center for Diabetes on Mattox Street, with a new facility set to open soon on Montana Ave.

Texas Tech Dental Clinic also offers diabetes screenings during routine dental visits.

Beyond detection, the Foundation supports a wide range of local programs aimed at diabetes prevention and management. Organizations such as Project Amistad and Project Vida offer free diabetes prevention programs, including tailored services for people with special needs. The Foundation also partners with El Paso Children’s Hospital to support overweight children at risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

“A lot of our work centers around promoting healthy lifestyles—building walking trails, encouraging nutritious eating—without always directly mentioning diabetes,” Dr. Kelly explained. “But all of that plays a role in prevention.”

For those already diagnosed, the Foundation works with community partners such as the El Paso Center for Diabetes and New Mexico Community Outreach to provide affordable care and education. “Diabetes is a manageable disease,” said Dr. Kelly. “With the right support, people can live long, healthy lives.”

As the Paso del Norte Health Foundation celebrates 30 years of service, its commitment to improving health outcomes in the region remains stronger than ever.