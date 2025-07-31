Skip to Content
El Paso

El Paso Zoo previews the renovated Galápagos Tortoise Exhibit

Galapagos Tortoise named Ralph at the El Paso Zoo, File
El Paso Zoo
Galapagos Tortoise named Ralph at the El Paso Zoo, File
By
Published 3:52 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is hosting a members only night to unveil the newly-renovated Galápagos Tortoise Exhibit.

The zoo says the new exhibit includes a spacious outdoor yard, a pool with climate-controlled indoor enclosure and three separate spaces to accommodate future tortoises.

"The updated exhibit is part of the Zoo’s original grottos, which once housed jaguars, Indian bears, and Mexican wolves," officials explained. "Funded by the City’s 2012 Quality of Life Bond, the project reflects the City’s continued commitment to enhancing recreational and educational spaces and providing enriching environments for wildlife."

The exhibit will open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 2 with a birthday celebration for the Zoo’s oldest resident, Mr. Potato Head. The 75-year-old Galápagos Tortoise will be the star of the exhibit and the community is invited to come celebrate with him.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content