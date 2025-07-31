El Paso Zoo previews the renovated Galápagos Tortoise Exhibit

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is hosting a members only night to unveil the newly-renovated Galápagos Tortoise Exhibit.

The zoo says the new exhibit includes a spacious outdoor yard, a pool with climate-controlled indoor enclosure and three separate spaces to accommodate future tortoises.

"The updated exhibit is part of the Zoo’s original grottos, which once housed jaguars, Indian bears, and Mexican wolves," officials explained. "Funded by the City’s 2012 Quality of Life Bond, the project reflects the City’s continued commitment to enhancing recreational and educational spaces and providing enriching environments for wildlife."

The exhibit will open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 2 with a birthday celebration for the Zoo’s oldest resident, Mr. Potato Head. The 75-year-old Galápagos Tortoise will be the star of the exhibit and the community is invited to come celebrate with him.