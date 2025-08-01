Maletas Migrantes exhibit opens at the Mexican American Cultural Center

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The latest exhibit titled "Maletas Migrantes" captures the emotional journey experienced by migrants. The exhibit features the work of 27 artists from El Paso and Ciudad Juárez. The exhibit is located at the Mexican American Cultural Center (MACC).

MACC organizers said the exhibit is artistic space of exploration that delves into the contradictions, belongings, negotiations, and dialogues inherent in migrants' geographic journey.

MACC says their mission is to "celebrate the dynamic traditions and resiliency of border cultures through vibrant arts experiences and creative engagement." This exhibit will be on display until October 6, for more upcoming events visit MACC.

