EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dozens gathered at the Healing Garden to commemorate the 6th Anniversary of the Mass shooting that killed 23 people and left many others injured at the Cielo Vista Walmart.

"We got hit spiritually, we get hit mentally, we got hit physically, we've had all these dimensions. It's a community that you never would have expected." said El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.