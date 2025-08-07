Skip to Content
El Paso

El Paso Police looking for suspected ATM thief

El Paso Police Department
By
Published 12:10 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are looking for a suspected ATM thief. The man is being featured as the latest Crime of the Week.

"Since late January 2025, multiple victims have lost thousands of dollars at the hands of an ATM thief across the city," a police spokesperson explained. "All of the cases involved Wells Fargo ATMs and customers. Investigators were able to find images of the suspect using the ATMs to make fraudulent transactions."

Police released photos of the man at the ATMs. Police describe him as in his 30s and overweight.

Courtesy: El Paso Police Department

"The suspect also appears to be driving a newer model Volkswagen SUV," police officials explain. "There have been at least six thefts committed by this suspect."

Courtesy: El Paso Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content