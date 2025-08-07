El Paso Police looking for suspected ATM thief

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police are looking for a suspected ATM thief. The man is being featured as the latest Crime of the Week.

"Since late January 2025, multiple victims have lost thousands of dollars at the hands of an ATM thief across the city," a police spokesperson explained. "All of the cases involved Wells Fargo ATMs and customers. Investigators were able to find images of the suspect using the ATMs to make fraudulent transactions."

Police released photos of the man at the ATMs. Police describe him as in his 30s and overweight.

Courtesy: El Paso Police Department

"The suspect also appears to be driving a newer model Volkswagen SUV," police officials explain. "There have been at least six thefts committed by this suspect."

Courtesy: El Paso Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org.