EPPD searching for kids who attacked a man suffering from a traumatic brain injury

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- For the last nine years, Christian Kelsey has gone to Sunrise Park to play Pokémon GO. On July 9th he was attacked by two unknown juvenile males, a spokesperson for the El Paso Police Department says.

Kelsey said one of the boys asked him for $5 to buy something from the ice cream truck. According to Christian, when he said "no," one of the boys snatched his phone and the other boy flashed a knife that was concealed his belt.

"The boy punched me a lot, the Spanish boy punched me a lot, the white boy had the knife, and so he knocked me down a couple times, and I just kept getting back up and going after the phone and finally," Kelsey explained. "I just gave up because I was all bloody and everything."

Medical records shows Christian's teeth were knocked back and his jaw fractured. His mother, Melody Kelsey, said he has been on a liquid diet since the attack to prevent further damage.

"They had to stitch up his lip," Melody Kelsey explained. "We went to the oral surgeon the next day and he did wire from canine to canine and attached the wire to the four teeth in between."

Christian was involved in a car accident when he was 10 years old. The accident killed his two sisters, who were aged 6 and 8 at the time. The accident left Christian with a traumatic brain injury and brain injury induce schizophrenia.

Melody Kelsey said she is heartbroken that someone could do something like this.

"I've already lost two. I'm not going to lose another one to some idiot that you know, doesn't know how to treat people."

Anyone with information about the attack is urged to contact El Paso Police Department. A GOFUNDME has be set up to help the family with medical expenses.