El Paso County hosting Gun Buy Back event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County will hold its final gun buyback this Saturday. A new state law will make buy back events illegal in Texas starting in September.

Today county officials held a press conference detailing the events. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar was at the conference and says the buyback takes guns out of the hands of people who don't want them anymore, like.

Buyback events, it's an opportunity for gun owners to anonymously surrender guns in exchange for gift cards. If we really want to focus on community safety, we should listen to law enforcement leaders who tell us it's not a good thing to have AK-47s on the street.

You can stop by the Ascarate County Tax Office this Saturday, August 16th. The event is from eight in the morning to noon.