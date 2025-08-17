1 person sent to hospital from West El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was airlifted to University Medical Center after a crash in West El Paso early Sunday.

It happened on North Mesa St. in front Alamo Drafthouse just after midnight, according to information from the El Paso Fire Department posted on PulsePoint.

Our ABC-7 crews arrived on scene around 1 a.m. and saw EPFD's FireSTAR Helicopter on scene, as well as several fire trucks and El Paso Police cars blocking off Mesa St. in both directions.

Online data from Flightradar24 shows FireSTAR arrived at the scene around 12:30 a.m. and arrived at University Medical Center around 1:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for the El Paso Police Department said the collision involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

ABC-7 will provide updates on-air and online as more information becomes available.