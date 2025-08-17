Skip to Content
El Paso

1 person sent to hospital from West El Paso crash

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 4:04 AM
Published 2:50 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was airlifted to University Medical Center after a crash in West El Paso early Sunday.

It happened on North Mesa St. in front Alamo Drafthouse just after midnight, according to information from the El Paso Fire Department posted on PulsePoint.

Our ABC-7 crews arrived on scene around 1 a.m. and saw EPFD's FireSTAR Helicopter on scene, as well as several fire trucks and El Paso Police cars blocking off Mesa St. in both directions.

Online data from Flightradar24 shows FireSTAR arrived at the scene around 12:30 a.m. and arrived at University Medical Center around 1:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for the El Paso Police Department said the collision involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

ABC-7 will provide updates on-air and online as more information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Paul Schulz

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content