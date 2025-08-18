El Paso County Commissioners approve new property tax rate

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Commissioners approved a property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year at today's meeting. The commissioners agreed to implement the tax rate that was in place two years ago.

The “2024 Tax Rate” was $0.458889 per $100 of property value. This year, the "2025 Tax Rate," had residents paying $0.426323 per $100 of property value. The new fiscal year starts on October 1, 2025.

The newly adopted rate is an increase over the current rate due to two increased factors. County officials say there is "a $.019173 increase in the M&O portion of the rate (operations), and a $.013597 increase in the I&S portion of the rate (debt service) due to the voter approved bonds which passed in November 2024."

The county also adopted new property tax rates for the Emergency Services Districts, which raised the rate a fraction more.

The county says that its tax rate accounts for only approximately 16% of every tax dollar paid. The other portions go toward entities such as school districts, municipalities, University Medical Center, El Paso Community College, and the Emergency Service Districts.

“As every member of the court pointed out, there are not a whole lot of places for us to cut. 70% of it is mandated and much of that is public safety,” said County Commissioner Sergio Coronado. “This is a responsible tax-rate considering all our circumstances (Operation Lone Star and federal cuts).”

Next up, the county will hold a final public hearing on the new property tax rate on Monday, September 15, 2025. The meeting is happening at the Alicia Chacon County Commissioners Courtroom. Commissioners will vote on that same day to formally adopt the new rate.