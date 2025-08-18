El Paso Electric customers in Texas to get money back on next 3 monthly bills

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Electric customers in Texas will get a credit on their next three monthly bills. A spokesperson for the electric company says that the average residential customer will get a $9.61 credit for September and October and a $5.42 credit for November.

The refunds will be reflected in your bill's "Fuel Charge" line item. That fund covers the cost incurred by El Paso Electric when it uses fuel to generate electricity. The spokesperson says that the utility company does not earn a profit on the cost of that fuel.

"Texas customer refunds will vary based on the rate service they are currently on," the spokesperson explained. "[The company] adjusts fuel factors periodically to more accurately reflect the current and forecasted cost of fuel. In New Mexico, fuel is adjusted monthly."