New document reveals cause of Sun Metro facility explosion

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has obtained documents detailing the cause of February's Sun Metro facility explosion that killed two people. Another 11 people were injured in the explosion, according to investigators.

The document, compiled by investigators with the El Paso Fire Marshal's Office, states the explosion was caused by "a compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinder that was punctured by an adjacent control panel for a hydraulic lift, as a Sun Metro bus unintentionally fell off a hydraulic lift."

Courtesy: El Paso Fire Marshal's Office

Investigators say the puncture caused a mechanical breach that resulted in the uncontrolled release of flammable gas, and the resulting friction, along with an electrical current, ignited the gas-air mixture. That then triggered a deflagration, or rapid burning, event and multiple explosions.

Investigators deemed the fire unintentional and closed the case.

The explosion happened on February 11, 2025. In their report, investigators say they wrapped up their examination on May 13, 2025.

The report also details the estimated value of the building. Investigators say the building, which was built in 2013, was valued at $28,002,847. The building sustained significant damage from the explosion and resulting fire, according to the report. Investigators also included images of the damages in the report. In addition to several work bays that sustained damaged in the fire, a second-story office space was also damaged.