Westside Immunization Center evacuated due to gas leak

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso's Westside Immunizations Clinic, located at 7380 Remcon Circle, has been evacuated due to a gas leak.

The city posted about the evacuation on social media this afternoon.

"Our dedicated gas crew is on site and working diligently to complete repairs," the social media post stated. "Thank you for your understanding and patience during this time."

The city has not yet said when the immunization clinic will reopen.