Beto O’Rourke returns to El Paso to host community meeting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Democratic leaders called on El Pasons to get involved at stand up against Redistricting. Former U.S. House Representative Beto O'Rourke was joined by Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett and Congressman Joaquin Castro.

"It's us against all of them. The most powerful man on the planet, literally, who is backed by the wealthiest people in the world, bar none. They have the white House, the United States Senate, the House of Representatives, the United States Supreme Court, the governor's mansion in Texas, on and on and on. Who are we against all of that? That question enters my mind from time to time, but then I'll remember that they want us to feel hopeless." said O'Rourke

ABC-7 asked, Do voters deserve gerrymandering from either party? Crockett said, "Do they deserve it? No. And that's both party as well as racial, as far as I'm concerned. But unfortunately, this is the hand that we've been dealt in Texas. And I am absolutely standing with California and fighting back."

Michael Aboud, Republican Party Chairman, said he believes El Paso should have three congressional members. "Our county is important, and the more congressional members that we have, the better. You look at some of these other cities have three and four, and they're smaller than El Paso."