El Paso

Search and rescue crew calls in helicopter to save injured hiker

Video shows helicopter rescue in Franklin Mountains (Courtesy: CBP)
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- CBP's Air and Marine Operations helicopter crew rescued a hiker in the Franklin Mountains State Park last night.

CBP just released a photo and video of the nighttime rescue today. It shows CBP AMO El Paso Air Branch Operations officers hoisting a rescue specialist and the injured male hiker 180 feet into the helicopter. They then hoisted five El Paso County Combined Search and Rescue (COMSAR) personnel into the helicopter as well.

Emergency crews then rushed the injured hiker to a local hospital for further treatment.

“Our CBP AMO El Paso Air Branch crews regularly train with our El Paso COMSAR partners to conduct hoist rescues and medical evacuations,” said El Paso Air Branch Director Efren Gonzalez. “We train together regularly and together we provide an important lifesaving capability as AMO helicopter crews conduct their national security mission to patrol the deserts and mountains in our border region.”

