UTEP President Heather Wilson gave State of the University presentation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP's annual State of the University addressed its highlights and continuous commitment to growth.

UTEP President, Heather Wilson, announced that the Regents’ Research Excellence Program has now hired 33 research faculty, including four tenured professors, three associate professors, 15 research professors and 11 postdoctoral researchers.

Other accomplishments include the launch of UTEP's first artificial intelligence institute, which aims to address regional and national challenges like water shortages and Hispanic health disparities.

More than 500 UTEP doctoral students have their tuition fully covered through UTEP’s Tuition Remission Program and a new $80M facility known as the Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center.