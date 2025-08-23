Western Tech announces Golf Tournament to support student scholarships

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Western Technical College announced the launch of its first annual golf tournament, designed to raise funds for student scholarships.

The event, titled “Tee Up for Success,” will take place on Friday, August 29, at the Painted Dunes Desert Golf Course in Northeast El Paso. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m., with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.

Organizers say the tournament aims to bring together business leaders, educators, and community members for a day of golf and networking—all in the name of helping students afford a college education.

“This event is a celebration of community support, education, and opportunity,” Western Tech CEO Brad Kuykendall said. “We’re excited to launch what we hope becomes a long-standing tradition—and grateful to those who are helping make it a success from year one.”

Scholarship funds raised through the tournament will be managed by the Paso Del Norte Foundation. The partnership ensures that all donations are used transparently and responsibly.

Western Tech has announced iHeartMedia as the tournament’s presenting sponsor, earning the title of “Hole in One Hero” at the Master’s Champion level.

The tournament will feature not only 18 holes of golf but also food, drinks, music, raffles, and prizes. Organizers hope to create a festive atmosphere that encourages community engagement and support for higher education.

All donations and sponsorships are 100% tax-deductible, making the event both charitable and beneficial for participating businesses and organizations.

Spots are still available for individuals and teams. To register, become a sponsor, or donate, contact:

Lynda King at (915) 730-8924

Darius Davis at (915) 539-6687

Email: Par-tee@westerntech.edu

Visit www.westerntech.edu and navigate to “Golf Classic” under the “About” section.