Water main break causes local food truck to relocate

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Heavy flooding caused by a water main break brought parts of El Paso to a standstill on Saturday Night. Among those impacted, popular food truck Hamburgesas Lola. The owner Ever Garcia said water swept in fast, disrupting one of the busiest days of the week.

“As soon as I walked outside, it was already like halfway to where we parked,” said Garcia, “and the next five minutes, it was all flooded.”

Cell phone footage shows floodwaters rising past the tires of the food truck. Garcia said the damage was completely shut down his other food truck

“We had to close that one down today because I only have one generator, so I couldn’t park the other one over here, because over there we pay for electricity as well. We don't need generators to run on that side, over here I'm connected to my generator,” he said.

Adrian Cisneros has lived in the area for 23 years said the flooding isn’t just an inconvenience, it’s becoming a pattern “July 6, 2017. January 8, 2021. May 28, 2025. And last night,” he recounted.

Cisneros said this latest storm was especially frightening because his daughter, who uses a wheelchair, was caught in the flooding.

“I came to rescue her because I got a higher truck to get her out,” he said. “The fire department got her out to the street, blocked it off so she could get through. And I had to follow her home with the flashers on.”

El Paso Water was unavailable for an interview, but according to their social media, as of 2:10, water service has since been restored. "If water is discolored, as it may occur after a main break, please let your tap run for about 10 minutes to help flush out the system."

Still, residents are concerned the flooding will return. “Our infrastructure is falling apart,” said Cisneros. “They tax us for the roads that they don’t ever fix.”

Garcia adds he's thankful to still be in business, but hopes to return to his usual location by Tuesday.