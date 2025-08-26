Fire burns garage of house in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso Fire Department crew put out a house fire in east El Paso today.

Courtesy: EPFD

Fire Department officials say the fire was classified as the lowest possible response level.

Pictures posted by the fire officials show a house's garage roof caved in and burned debris mixed with water on the driveway.

This happened on Bush Lane in east El Paso.

"Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighboring homes," the department posted to social media today. "No injuries were reported and the incident is still under investigation by the EPFD Fire Marshals Office."