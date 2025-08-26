Skip to Content
El Paso

Fire burns garage of house in east El Paso

EPFD
By
Published 5:40 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso Fire Department crew put out a house fire in east El Paso today.

Courtesy: EPFD

Fire Department officials say the fire was classified as the lowest possible response level.

Pictures posted by the fire officials show a house's garage roof caved in and burned debris mixed with water on the driveway.

This happened on Bush Lane in east El Paso.

"Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighboring homes," the department posted to social media today. "No injuries were reported and the incident is still under investigation by the EPFD Fire Marshals Office."

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content