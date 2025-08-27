Animal Services rescues dozens of animals from ‘unsanitary’ conditions at El Paso house

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City Attorney's Office announced the rescue of more than two dozen animals found living in unsanitary outdoor conditions at an El Paso house.

City staff had observed strong odors and unsanitary outdoor conditions at the house. City officials have not said where the house is located.

"Earlier this month, Animal Services removed three dogs from the property," officials said. "One of the dogs was sick and two were allegedly aggressive. Based on those findings, the City sought and obtained a writ of execution for animal cruelty, which allowed Animal Services and the El Paso Police Department to enter the home."

They found 25 dogs and several cats living in at the house. The dogs were living in stacked wire kennels without proper separation, while the cats were kept in a bathtub covered with wire. Animal Services took all of the animals into their care, where they are receiving care.

"Municipal Court 3B ruled that the animals had been cruelly treated and ordered the animals be permanently removed from the owner’s care. The court also included Animal Services’ handling, impoundment, vaccination, and microchip fees, totaling $6,298.50, in the judgment."