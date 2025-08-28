Drainage improvement planned for northeast El Paso neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Northeast El Paso neighborhood will see improvements to its drainage system.

The City of El Paso will start construction soon to reduce flooding in the area. The project will control runoff along Palomino Street and Laramie Circle.

Construction is scheduled to start September 1, 2025 and it's estimated to take half a year.

Funding comes from legal settlements filed by residents against the area's developer and design engineer.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $475,000.