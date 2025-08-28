Skip to Content
El Paso

Drainage improvement planned for northeast El Paso neighborhood

By
New
Published 5:53 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Northeast El Paso neighborhood will see improvements to its drainage system.

The City of El Paso will start construction soon to reduce flooding in the area. The project will control runoff along Palomino Street and Laramie Circle.

Construction is scheduled to start September 1, 2025 and it's estimated to take half a year.

Funding comes from legal settlements filed by residents against the area's developer and design engineer.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $475,000.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content