El Paso

New Details: Investigation into ‘widespread’ scam in El Paso

James Montoya
James Montoya
Published 10:02 AM

Watch the District Attorney's news conference below:

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso District Attorney James Montoya is speaking today about new developments in a "widespread" scam case.

A spokesperson for the DA's Office says that Montoya will announce the resolution of an investigation into the scam, which has been impacting members of the El Paso community.

The DA's Office's Chief of the White Collar Unit will also speak at the conference and present details connected to the crime.

Emma Hoggard

