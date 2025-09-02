Power restored to Lower Valley neighborhood

Update (2:36 PM): El Paso Electric officials say that power has been restored. The cause of the outage was a burnt coil, according to an El Paso Electric spokesperson.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There is a power outage happening in the Lower Valley right now.

The outage is impacting approximately 1,000 households in the Del Norte Heights neighborhood.

The El Paso Electric outage map show the outage. It states that the outage started just after 1 p.m. today.

El Paso Electric officials say their "crews are investigating/troubleshooting, and [they] don’t have an estimated time of restoration as of yet."