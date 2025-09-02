Skip to Content
El Paso

Power restored to Lower Valley neighborhood

El Paso Electric
By
New
Published 2:16 PM

Update (2:36 PM): El Paso Electric officials say that power has been restored. The cause of the outage was a burnt coil, according to an El Paso Electric spokesperson.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There is a power outage happening in the Lower Valley right now.

The outage is impacting approximately 1,000 households in the Del Norte Heights neighborhood.

The El Paso Electric outage map show the outage. It states that the outage started just after 1 p.m. today.

El Paso Electric officials say their "crews are investigating/troubleshooting, and [they] don’t have an estimated time of restoration as of yet."

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content